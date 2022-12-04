NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners!

Two Powerball players and a Take 5 player won big this weekend, lottery officials announced Sunday. Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s drawing.

They were sold at MF Discount on Church Avenue in Brooklyn and at Smokes 4 Less on Plank Road in Newburgh. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 6-13-33-36-37 with a Powerball of 7.

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

There was also a top-prize winning ticket sold for Saturday’s Take 5 Midday drawing. The ticket, worth $19,996.00, was bought at Los Mellizos Grocery Corp., located at 199 East 165th Street in the Bronx.

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

