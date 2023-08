A person jumps on the top of a car as kicks in the window near Union Square park, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Twitch streamer Kai Cenat will be charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after a massive crowd broke out into chaos during a giveaway event of his at Union Square Park in Manhattan on Friday, police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.