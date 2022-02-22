Twins born on Twosday: 2/22/22 birthday

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY (PIX11) — Twins born early on Long Island brought another two to Twosday.

Renee and Nevaeh Warren were born at 9:20 and 9:22 a.m., respectively, on Feb. 22 – also known as 2/22/22. The fraternal twins were born at Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre.

The baby girls each weigh around 4 pounds and were born at 33 weeks, according to the hospital. They’re currently in Mercy’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, but they’re doing great.

“Mom and dad are over the moon excited with their new bundles of joy and can’t wait to take them home to Far Rockaway soon,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Good news for these twins: some cultures believe palindrome dates are lucky, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.