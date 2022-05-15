NEW YORK (PIX11)— An NYPD officer was assaulted while trying to remove a turnstile jumper from a subway station in the Bronx Saturday afternoon, police said.

Cops stopped the alleged offender in the Gun Hill Road station at around 4:25 p.m., and instead of arresting the individual, decided to kick the person out of the train station, according to an NYPD spokesman.

The unidentified male then punched the officer in the face before fleeing the scene, police said. The cop suffered pain, swelling, and bruising, and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect, who was last seen near Holland Avenue and Magenta Street. The NYPD released a photo of the man sought in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).