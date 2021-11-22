Turkey giveaways in NYC ahead of Thanksgiving: Full list

Turkey in roasting pan on table for holiday meal (Photo: Getty Images)

NEW YORK — NYCHA residents on the Lower East Side were treated to 1,500 free turkeys and chickens on Monday as part of a holiday giveaway.

The door-to-door event was hosted by Vision Urbana, a non-profit organization that serves the neighborhood.

Need a turkey? There are still a few charitable events going on around the city. See below for a list of some events on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Catholic Charities – Turkeys

Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m.

Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Community Center

34 W. 134th St.

New York, NY 10037

Union Settlement – Turkeys

Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. 4 p.m.

Union Settlement Community Garden

237 East 104th St.

New York, NY 10029

Food Bank for NYC – Groceries

Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

252 West 116th St.

New York, NY 10026

Food Bank for NYC – Hot meals

Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

252 West 116th St.

New York, NY 10026