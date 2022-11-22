BALDWIN, NY (PIX11) — An NYPD officer remains confined to wheelchair, but he was uplifted on Tuesday by a gift that will make his life easier.

Detective Dalsh Veve, who nearly died after being dragged by a stolen car, now has a new two-car garage at his Baldwin home. It includes a therapy room and other installations to help him in his recovery from injuries suffered five years ago.

Officers in blue lined the streets in Balwdin on Tuesday as the Tunnel to Towers Foundation honored Veve. Frank Siller with the foundation said it was their way to thank Veve.

“It’s our pleasure to give you a key to your new home,” Siller said.

Veve suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was dragged. At the time, he’d been responding to several 911 calls for shots fired.

“We thank you for the courage you showed that day when report of shots fired came, you didn’t hesitate, you rushed, you went, but more importantly, we thank you for the courage you showed,” Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said.

Veve’s wife was emotional as she talked about her husband’s passion to be a police officer and her distress over the early release of the teen responsible for his condition. Justin was sentenced to 16 months to 4 years in prison, but he was released early on parole.

