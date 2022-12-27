NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York college students can now apply for the Excelsior Scholarship for a chance at a free ride, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The scholarship, along with other financial aid, will cover tuition costs for full-time students at CUNY and SUNY schools, officials said. Students from families making up to $125,000 per year are eligible to apply.

To qualify, the students must also complete 30 credits per year, and be on track to graduate with an associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree, officials said. The scholarship is open to first-time college students starting school in 2023.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 9.

“Since its inception, the Excelsior Scholarship has enabled tens of thousands of students from low and middle-income families the chance to pursue a quality education tuition-free,” Hochul said. “By easing the financial burden associated with the cost of attending college, students and their families can focus on their education, providing New York’s students every possible opportunity to climb the ladder of success.”