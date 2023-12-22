NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transportation Security Administration officials are urging those among the millions of people expected to be flying this holiday season to keep their presents unwrapped.

Holiday travelers are encouraged to put any presents in gift bags, unwrapped, in case TSA employees need to inspect them, the agency said.

“That way, if the item triggers an alarm, our officers can easily resolve the alarm without needing to unwrap the gift,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director.

Baked goods such as cakes, cookies, pies brownies, and other solid foods are allowed through the security checkpoint, the agency said. But, some other festive liquids or beverages like maple syrup, champagne, and egg nog need to be packed in a checked bag.

This holiday season is expected to be the busiest on record with 7.5 million people flying between Dec. 23 through the new year, according to AAA. At least 104 million people are expected to drive to their holiday destination between Christmas and New Year’s.