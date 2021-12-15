TSA: Pack with care to keep airport lines moving this holiday travel season

This holidays travel season is expected to storm back with a vengeance after dulling due to the pandemic, with more than 109 million Americans traveling; that’s approaching the pre-pandemic record of 119 million in 2019.

More than six million Americans will take to the skies and travel by plane.

That’s why the TSA at Newark Airport offered important tips to travelers, primarily in an effort to keep things running smoothly at checkpoints.

In fact, TSA officials say what travelers pack in carry-on bags directly impacts the wait time of other customers.

Their tips:

Get to the airport early Wear a mask Know before you go: What you need and what you can pack

The TSA has a tool called “What can I bring” to help travelers plan ahead.

A seasonal note: officials say not to wrap presents you may be traveling with. Instead, use gift bags or gift boxes, and/or wrap at your destination.