New York (PIX11) – An orange cat was found in a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Aiport on Nov. 16, a TSA spokesperson told PIX11 News on Tuesday.

The cat passed undetected until it went through an X-ray unit, triggering an alarm and shocking a TSA officer upon its discovery. Transportation Security Administration then contacted the airline to alert the traveler of the stray feline.

The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his home, according to the TSA spokesperson. Thankfully, the cat is out of the bag and safe at home, according to the TSA.