NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump opened his rally in Texas Saturday with a song featuring the Jan. 6 prison choir, which was made up of about 20 men imprisoned for their involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The rally drew thousands of Trump supporters in Waco.

“I was asked the other day who our biggest threat is… I said it’s high-level politicians in the United States… The justice department… because that’s poisoning our country,” Trump said.

The former president is facing a potential indictment for his alleged role in the hush money case the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump allegedly arranged for his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

Trump posted a picture on his social media platform of him holding a bat next to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s head.

Rev. Al Sharpton held a prayer vigil for Bragg in Harlem over the weekend. The NYPD and FBI are investigating a letter with a white powdery substance that was sent to Bragg.

“And then he puts on his social media that if he is indicted it will lead to death and destruction. We have gone past inference now, to direct threats,” Sharpton said. “We’ve already seen the consequences of incitement from the former president. He is already responsible for the violent direction on January 6, but clearly, he has not learned his lesson.“

The grand jury in the New York case is expected to reconvene on Monday. Meanwhile, Trump assured his supporters that he would beat the probe.

“The abuse of power that we’re currently witnessing will go down as one of the most shameful moments in history… But we’re going to end up winning,” Trump said.