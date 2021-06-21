Trump Organization sues NYC in response to city cutting business ties with former president

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greenville, N.C., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

NEW YORK — The Trump Organization filed a lawsuit against New York City in response to a decision cutting city ties with former President Donald Trump after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

The lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court says nothing in the city’s 566-page contract with Trump’s company gave it the right to terminate their deal and demands Trump’s company be allowed to continue to run the course with dramatic views of the Manhattan skyline — or that the city pay millions of dollars to get rid of it.

The Trump Organization had city contracts to operate ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx; it made about $17 million a year from those sites, Mayor Bill de Blasio previously said.

“Donald Trump directly incited a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol,” a de Blasio spokesman tweeted Monday. “You do that, and you lose the privilege of doing business with the City of New York. It’s as simple as that.”

New York “properly followed the termination process detailed in the contract” for Ferry Point, a Law Department spokesperson said. The city is set to pick a new vendor for the golf course.

“The actions of Mr. Trump to incite a deadly riot at the Capitol on January 6th caused a breach of the Ferry Point contract by eliminating options for hosting championship events and we will vigorously defend the City’s decision to terminate the contract,” the Law Department spokesperson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.