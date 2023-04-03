MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump will leave his home in Florida Monday afternoon and travel to New Yor City to surrender to authorities ahead of his arraignment Tuesday in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case.

Trump was indicted last week by a grand jury in connection to a six-figure payment made in 2016 to allegedly hide an extramarital affair. While Trump has claimed the charges are “political persecution” by District Attorney Alvin Bragg, another former Manhattan district attorney who didn’t move forward with the case recently explained why.

“I was asked by the US attorney to stand down on our investigation,” former DA Cyrus Vance said.

Vance on Sunday said he has faith Bragg’s case would be air-tight.

“Only DA Bragg knows what the evidence is,” Vance said.

Security in New York City is also a concern among officials. The secret service has been coordinating with the NYPD and local authorities. Bomb-sniffing dogs have been patrolling the courthouses and offices in Lower Manhattan. Police perimeters have been set up and the 15th floor of the courthouse where the case will be heard has been closed to the public.

The increased security and surveillance is not just a precaution. In the past two weeks, at least one bomb threat was made and an envelope with a white powder substance inside was discovered at Bragg’s office.

Court officers have been told to “remain vigilant and maintain situational awareness, both inside courthouses and while on perimeter patrols,” officials said.