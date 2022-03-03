NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general’s office have reached an agreement that puts a deposition on hold while he appeals the ruling requiring he testify in the office’s civil investigation into his business practices.

According to the agreement, Trump and his two eldest children must sit for depositions within two weeks of a ruling from the appeals court if it upholds last month’s lower court decision requiring their testimony.

Lawyers for Trump argue that ordering the Trumps to testify violates their constitutional rights because answers they give in Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation could be used against them in a parallel criminal investigation.

A judge ruled in February that Trump needed to answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued the ruling after a two-hour hearing with lawyers for the Trumps and James’ office.

“In the final analysis, a State Attorney General commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake. She has the clear right to do so,” Engoron wrote in his decision.

Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children filed papers on Monday with the appellate division of the state’s trial court, seeking to overturn Judge Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling. They argue ordering the Trumps to testify violates their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.