NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump has continued his attack on the people he perceives to be prosecuting him.

In the hours after being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, the former president has targeted Democrats, federal law enforcement and even the family of the judge who told him to cool down any inflammatory rhetoric.

The judge handling the case, Juan Merchan, made crystal clear during the court proceeding that he did not want to have a gag order in this case for the former president, especially since he is running to be president again.

But Merchan warned Trump’s attorneys to tell their client to tone down the inciting language, or he would have to consider the matter.

“I have this Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Vice President Harris,” Trump said hours later back home in Florida. “[She] now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign, a lot of it.”

Earlier in the day Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., posted a picture of the judge’s daughter online.

Wednesday morning Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social saying congressional Republicans should defund the Department of Justice and FBI for being weaponized against him.

Republican New York Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis favors a more tailored approach to going after prosecutors like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“It’s a sham bare-bones indictment,” Malliotakis said. “Clearly this is politically motivated. You have a DA who has refused to prosecute serious crime in New York City. His job is to keep the people of New York safe. Just last week he released someone with 90 prior arrests.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 News asked Malliotakis about Trump’s other rhetoric, including words directed at the judge’s family.

“I cannot advise the president,” she said. “I personally would not be speaking as much, and I would want my day in court and want my fair trial … and I believe he may not be able to get a fair trial in Manhattan.”

There has been some focus in recent years on judicial security, especially after the 2020 killing of the only child of New Jersey-based U.S. District Judge Esther Salas.

A law passed by Congress last year aims to protect federal judges and their families by blocking the spread of information that could personally identify them or their families. Late last year Salas praised the bipartisan effort to respond to her personal tragedy with legislation.

New Jersey also has a local version of what’s known as Daniel’s Law, named for Salas’ son. New York does not.