BRIDGEPORT, C.T. (PIX11) — A 34-year-old truck driver was charged in connection to a pileup triggered by a large spill of human waste on Interstate 95 in Connecticut, authorities said.

On Tuesday night, a truck driver identified as Shaky Stevenson Joseph was behind the wheel of a truck traveling through Bridgeport when it began leaking human waste, police said. The leak created a trail of slick on the road for several miles, officials said.

A different truck driver then lost control, sparking a chain-reaction crash that involved 10 vehicles, including two police cruisers, officials said.

One person, a motorcyclist who fell from his bike, was taken to a local hospital.

According to investigators, Joseph was aware of the leak but continued driving. First responders said they contacted Joseph’s employer, who called the driver and told him to pull over.

The truck driver was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and failing to secure a load.