NEW YORK — After soaking several Southeast states, Tropical Storm Elsa is quickly making its way up the East Coast and heading for New York and New Jersey.

On Wednesday, Elsa left at least one person dead in Florida and then spun up a possible tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside down and injured several people.

By Thursday morning, Elsa dropped torrential rains over South Carolina and was expected to move over North Carolina by the afternoon. The storm should pass near the eastern mid-Atlantic states by Thursday evening before moving into the tri-state region.

Elsa timeline for NY, NJ

The National Weather Service has already issued tropical storm warnings for Long Island and most of the New Jersey coast.

Flash flood watches are set to go into effect Thursday night until Friday afternoon for New York City, Long Island, areas north of the city and much of New Jersey.

The first showers in our area associated with Elsa could move in as early as Thursday afternoon, with a threat of scattered thunderstorms into the evening.

The brunt of Elsa’s rain and wind will sweep through the tri-state region during the overnight hours and into Friday morning.

This is the period when torrential downpours could develop, leading to possible flash flooding on roadways in our area. Local rivers and streams could end up overflowing before sunrise, as well.

Fortunately, coastal sections will not have to deal with a storm surge, but beach erosion and rough surf is a real possibility.

The heaviest downpours might end up tapering off Friday morning, but we’re not out of the woods just yet. A cold front to the west could bring additional showers and storms late in the afternoon and into the evening Friday.

Rainfall predictions

Rainfall amounts will vary depending on Elsa’s track and the approaching cold front.

As much as 2 to 3 inches will be possible in general, but some local areas could also get over 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flash Flood Watch for NE NJ and the Lower Hudson Valley is in effect now due to several rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected today. The Flash Flood Watch for the rest of our area starts late tonight. #NYCwx #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/YXu4z53Ffq — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 8, 2021

Expected wind speeds

In terms of the winds, the worst will likely occur offshore, but tropical storm-force winds in excess of 39 mph could occur late Thursday and early Friday in coastal areas currently under the tropical storm warnings.

Power outages will be a concern for many, while any lightweight items outside could get blown away amid the gusty winds.

Tropical Storm Force winds will be possible late Thursday night into Friday morning as #Elsa passes through the region. For this reason, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for coastal sections. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/ZVMhS9kUj2 — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) July 8, 2021

Long Island prepares for the storm

As the storm approaches the tri-state area, Nassau County officials discussed the Long Island area’s preparedness for the storm.

Nassau County’s emergency management team is well equipped to respond to disasters and storms, according to Nassau Executive Laura Curran.

Since Superstorm Sandy, the county has made emergency preparedness improvements, including adding disaster monitoring consultants.

Anyone who loses power is urged to contact PSEG Long Island. The electric company has added about 1,000 out-of-state workers and provided additional resources.

PSEG wants “to get it right” following the outage issues Long Island residents faced following Tropical Storm Isaias last summer.

“They know how incredibly important it is to get it right because of last year,” Curran said.

To report outages or downed wires, call PSEG’s 24-hour hotline at 800-490-0075.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.