Tropical stork ends up in New York, dies after eating litter

NEW YORK — A wood stork typically seen in tropical and subtropical regions migrated to New York City but died 10 days after it was first spotted on Staten Island.

The bird apparently ate a large piece of hardened foam that was found in its stomach, researchers said.

The juvenile wood stork was first seen by bird researcher Anthony Ciancimino on July 31 in a saltwater marsh near Staten Island’s Amazon warehouse, the Staten Island Advance reported.

The bird died 10 days later. A necropsy revealed a piece of insular foam more than 3 feet long in the bird’s stomach.

