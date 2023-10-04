NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan congregation has fed, clothed, and supported thousands of asylum seekers who have sought refuge in New York City.

In the past year, Trinity Church on Wall Street has served more than 2 million meals, given out about 3,000 items of clothing and toiletries, and even provided English classes, according to a spokesperson for the church.

“Their arrival has been the subject of a constant barrage of news and noise, and meeting the needs of this growing community may seem an overwhelming — if not impossible — task. But it’s not. In fact, it’s the very work we’re here to do,” Rev. Phillip A. Jackson wrote in a letter to the congregation.

More than 116,000 migrants have come to New York since last spring. Since then, the church has also donated more than $2.2 million in grants to various organizations aiding in the migrant crisis. Trinity Church has provided English classes and health, housing, and immigration workshops. Migrant children have also participated in arts and crafts sessions.

“Jesus instructed his disciples to feed the hungry and welcome the stranger. And now that is our task, too,” Rev. Jackson said in the letter.

Mayor Eric Adams has said the federal government needs to do more to help with the cost of absorbing the wave of nearly 120,000 migrants — and counting — that have arrived in the city.

A spokesperson for the White House said the city has been given $140 million in aid, but Adams wants more. The administration gave hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers from Venezuela temporary protected status, which would expedite their ability to legally work in the United States.

Adams is headed on a trip to South America on Wednesday to attend a forum about the issues facing the U.S. and Mexico.

— Associated Press material was used in this report.