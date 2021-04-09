Tributes to a legend: Celebs remember DMX

NEW YORK — Fans from New York to Hollywood and back are remembering rapper DMX, who died Friday after spending a week in a White Plains hospital following a heart attack.
DMX, born Earl Simmons, was a Mount Vernon native who grew up in Yonkers. He made a name for himself in the rap scene in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multiplatinum selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”
The rapper had four other chart-topping albums including “…And Then There Was X,” “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” “The Great Depression” and “Grand Champ.” He has released seven albums and earned three Grammy nominations. By 2014, DMX had become one of the best-selling rappers in history, moving over 23.3 million copies worldwide.
He starred in several films as well.
“Earl Simmons, in my opinion, is one of the great poets of our time,” his longtime lawyer Murray Richman said. “What he had to say, if people bothered to listen and could overcome their hostility to rap, would learn a great deal. He was a person who understood our times.”
Artists, industry titans and fans remembered the iconic rapper on social media Friday.
LL Cool J:
Missy Elliott:
Ja Rule:
Viola Davis:
Chance the Rapper:
Jada Pinkett Smith:
Rep. Jamaal Bowman:
Angie Martinez:
Questlove:
DJ Pauly D:
Charlie Puth:
Gabrielle Union:
Wesley Snipes:
Loni Love:
Vince Staples:
ICE T:
Wendy Williams:
T.I.:
Contributions: PIX11’s Rob Hoell and Ava Pittman, Associated Press.