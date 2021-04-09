Tributes to a legend: Celebs remember DMX

NEW YORK — Fans from New York to Hollywood and back are remembering rapper DMX, who died Friday after spending a week in a White Plains hospital following a heart attack.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, was a Mount Vernon native who grew up in Yonkers. He made a name for himself in the rap scene in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multiplatinum selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”

The rapper had four other chart-topping albums including “…And Then There Was X,” “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” “The Great Depression” and “Grand Champ.” He has released seven albums and earned three Grammy nominations. By 2014, DMX had become one of the best-selling rappers in history, moving over 23.3 million copies worldwide.

He starred in several films as well.

“Earl Simmons, in my opinion, is one of the great poets of our time,” his longtime lawyer Murray Richman said. “What he had to say, if people bothered to listen and could overcome their hostility to rap, would learn a great deal. He was a person who understood our times.”

Artists, industry titans and fans remembered the iconic rapper on social media Friday.

LL Cool J:



Missy Elliott:

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Ja Rule:

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX… 😔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021

Viola Davis:

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

Chance the Rapper:

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

Jada Pinkett Smith:

DMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMX❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️ — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) April 9, 2021

Rep. Jamaal Bowman:

Sending love, strength, and healing to DMX's family.



May he rest in peace, and may his spirit live on in Mount Vernon and worldwide through the impact your music had on us all! pic.twitter.com/X614VW5Bfj — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) April 9, 2021

Angie Martinez:

we are taking calls today to salute the great DMX. feel free to share thoughts, stories and love….. 18005851051 https://t.co/W6OcwKgaEb — Angie Martinez (@angiemartinez) April 9, 2021

Questlove:

DJ Pauly D:

Ughhh RIP legend 🙏🏽❤️ RIP DMX Horrible News 😢 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 9, 2021

Charlie Puth:

I do feel like a piece of my childhood was lost today. I remember watching videos of DMX at Woodstock ‘99 and waking up every morning at 6am just so I could catch the music video to Party Up on MTV. There’s a reason why his music still goes OFF today. Timeless. RIP DMX. pic.twitter.com/X6kmICtIZI — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 9, 2021

Gabrielle Union:

No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating. #RIPDMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

Wesley Snipes:

Loni Love:

I was fortunate enough to meet #DMX many times but my fav memory was when he & @sherrieshepherd were in an airport together.. She called me and X took the phone and we talked, laughed & prayed a good 30 minutes … I wish we had more time .. 🙏🏾🙏🏾RIP — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 9, 2021

Vince Staples:

ICE T:

Very Very Very few will EVER do it like you homie…. Man! This sucks… Tooooo Fn young to go. Rest easy X. https://t.co/UmRNDv09hu — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 9, 2021

Wendy Williams:

Rapper DMX passed away earlier today. He was 50 years old. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family 💜 #RIP pic.twitter.com/5fKQiOCQaG — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) April 9, 2021

T.I.:

Rest In Peace to a cultural icon. There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today 🕊 #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/IJdXqfwMJO — T.I. (@Tip) April 9, 2021

Contributions: PIX11’s Rob Hoell and Ava Pittman, Associated Press.