MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Tribute in Light will once again set the Manhattan skyline aglow in memory of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

The installation features 88 7,000-watt xenon lightbulbs positioned into two 48-foot squares that resemble the Twin Towers. It can be viewed from a 60-mile radius around Lower Manhattan, according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

The light installation was originally unveiled six months after 9/11 on March 11, 2002.

It will light up the sky from dusk to dawn on the night of Sept. 11.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.