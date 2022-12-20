NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mother Nature is set to deliver a winter snowstorm right as millions of Americans are traveling for the holidays, causing both American Airlines and United Airlines to issue travel alerts and waive change fees at airports up and down the East Coast, including flights in and out of LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark Airports.

Alexa Soare was connecting through Newark on her way to Dublin, Ireland, Tuesday night but found herself stuck at the airport.

“It’s actually been pretty bad because our flight to Dublin was with Iceland Air, and it was canceled because of snowstorms because, hello, it’s Christmas, and it’s winter,” said Soare. “Now we’re just waiting for how many hours to see if we can get a flight to Dublin and see the rest of our family.”

Simone Williams of Georgia said she decided to travel early to beat the bad weather.

“I didn’t want to travel at the end of the week because I know it’s going to be crazy with the weather and stuff,” said Williams. “It’s probably best to try and get out early if you can.”

According to AAA, 113 million Americans plan to travel more than 50 miles for the holidays.