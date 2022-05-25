NEW YORK (PIX11) — The governors of both New York and New Jersey on Wednesday proposed tightening their states’ already restrictive gun laws in the wake of the elementary school massacre in Texas.

“It’s up to us to do the job others are too weak to do,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

He continues to push a package of gun control bills, including laws that would mandate safety training and safe storage of firearms. The Democrat is demanding the state legislature, controlled by his party, take up the measures immediately, and further suggested lawmakers even vote on proposed legislation that would relax state gun laws.

“Let the people of New Jersey see who votes yes to cop-killing hollow point bullets,” Murphy suggested.

Meanwhile, across the river in New York, a visibly shaken Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing raising the age to buy firearms in the state to 21. She said at a minimum this should apply to AR-15s, the weapons of choice in the Buffalo, Texas and countless other recent mass shootings.

“I will not sleep at night until I know everything has been done humanly possible to protect New York,” Hochul said.

Both governors conceded illegal guns will continue to get into the state unless there is federal action. To that end, Senate Democrats are fast tracking bills to strengthen universal background checks and increase waiting periods to complete those checks.

New York Senator and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer begged and at the same time shamed his Republican colleagues today.

“For the sake of the 9 year olds, 10 year olds, 11 year olds, please please, please damnit think if it was your child or grandchild,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Background checks on all gun sales including private and gun show sales have broad— 81% support— among the American people. The same Pew Research April 2021 survey found 92% of Democrats and 70% of Republicans support the measure.

Still, Senate Republicans as a whole, the day after the Texas elementary school massacre, signaled little willingness to engage on guns— as opposed to mental health and school security.

“I’m not going to take away the second amendment rates of law abiding citizens,” said Sen. Rick Scott, (R-Fla.) “The way I look at it is: if those things that Democrats are proposing would’ve passed, would have stopped this? Would it have stopped Buffalo? Would it have stopped Parkland?”