NEW YORK (PIX11) – Cities and towns in the tri-state area are preparing for the upcoming winter storm expected to hit this weekend.

It has been over 690 days since New York City has seen any major snowfall, according to PIX11 meteorologists. The last recorded major snowfall in Central Park was on Feb. 13, 2022.

Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers on Friday to expect a foot of snow in areas north of New York City starting late Saturday and continuing into Sunday. The city is expected to get mostly rain, while some areas north and west will be seeing snow. The highest snowfall rates could reach one to two inches per hour, overnight from Saturday into Sunday, Hochul said.

Officials across different areas said they’re preparing for the storm by getting the plows ready, heading to the salt barns to load up and pre-treating roads that can turn into icy danger zones.

“New Yorkers are no strangers to snow, but it’s always important to be prepared and to know how to safely handle incoming weather,” Governor Hochul said Friday. “I urge everyone to pay attention to their local forecast and to plan travel accordingly.”

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents, according to officials.

Some businesses bank on the snowfall, though. Campgaw Mountain Ski Area has seven slopes that are ready for a nice coating of snow to bring out all the skiers, boarders and snow tubers.