BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Downtown Brooklyn Partnership will hold a tree lighting on Tuesday night in Albee Square.

The event starts at 4:45 p.m. There will be performances by Brooklyn Ballet, Bond Street Theater, DJ Mike Doelo, acapella group Frequency, and more.

There will also be free hot chocolate and an ugly sweater competition.

