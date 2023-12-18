DOUGLASTON, Queens (PIX11) – A tree that was struck by lightning caused a transformer to explode in Queens on Monday morning amid an intense coastal storm.

The tree fell over during high winds around 4 a.m. in Douglaston.

A live power line was left dangling after the incident.

A tree also came crashing down onto a house on 170th Street and 41st Avenue in Murray Hill. No injuries were reported in that incident.

The coastal storm brought heavy rain, wind and flooding to the tri-state area overnight into Monday morning. PIX11 Meteorologist Chris Cimino said the last of the rain is expected to leave the tri-state area by 2 p.m.

