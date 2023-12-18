MURRAY HILL, Queens (PIX11) – A tree came crashing down onto a house in Queens Monday morning during a coastal storm, according to the FDNY.

It happened on 170th Street and 41st Avenue in Murray Hill. Tree limbs and pieces of a white fence were seen scattered across the lawn.

Firefighters were called around 3:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. No injuries were reported.

