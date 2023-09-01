NEW YORK (PIX11) — Millions of people are set to break travel records throughout the United States this Labor Day weekend.

Bookings for flights, hotels, and rental cars have all increased and international travler is 44% higher than last year, with many travelers headed to Europe and Canada.

However, plenty of people are set to hit the roads. Gas prices are lower than last year, however this weekend is expecred to be the third busiest Labor Day travel weekend, according to AAA.

Last year’s airline debacles is not expected to be the experience this weekend. Massive delays and cancellations marred the Labor Day weekend in 2022, as COVID fears lessened and people felt the urge to travel again but airlines couldn’t get their scheduling squared away.

For those driving, the worst of the holiday traffic has passed, still expect heavy traffic Friday all day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.