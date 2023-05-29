NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Vince Lombardi rest stop along the New Jersey Turnpike was bustling with travelers Monday, heading home from their Memorial Day Weekend plans.

“We headed out to Lancaster on Friday, so we’re coming back from that, heading back to the Bronx,” said Keisha Harmon, who stopped at the rest area with her family.

“We got the easy part done, so now it’s the hustle and bustle of the city and back to work tomorrow.”

Many drivers we spoke to had a bit farther to travel.

John Collinge traveled with his wife and infant son from New Haven, Connecticut.

“We’re getting on the road to go down to Florida, and we came down I-95, and we’re here in New Jersey just having a stop,” said Collinge. “But traffic’s pretty crazy.”

Denise Ibrahim and her husband flew from Seattle to Connecticut and stopped in New Jersey before heading to Newark International Airport.

“We’ll be on an airplane the next five hours,” said Ibrahim. “We plan to get there three hours earlier just to drop off our rental car and have plenty of time.”

According to AAA, these are just a few of the estimated 42.3 million people traveling this holiday weekend. The agency predicted that this year would be the third busiest Memorial Day travel weekend since the agency started collecting data in 2000.