NEW YORK (PIX11) — For those looking to kick off the holiday weekend early and catch a flight to get out of town, hundreds of them have been canceled early Wednesday morning.

The travel misfortune began over the weekend due to thunderstorms, and more than 3,500 flights were canceled between Sunday and Monday. Packed airline schedules also contributed to travel woes, with not enough staff to handle passenger demand.

United Airlines has been hit the hardest and has canceled 18% of its flights at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The airline’s CEO said the FAA has “failed” United Airlines by ordering flight cancellations and delays at Newark Airport due to difficult weather conditions that it “has historically been able to manage.”

In response, the FAA explained it will work with anyone who is willing to help them solve the problems.