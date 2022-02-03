Travel advisory, winter operations advisory issued for NY area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A travel advisory and a winter operations advisory were issued Thursday ahead of heavy rain, sleet and ice conditions.

Rain is expected to turn heavy overnight, forecasts show. Temperatures will plummet from the 30s down to the mid teens, which could turn the rain to ice — either as sleet or as freezing rain. Some flurries are also possible later on Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for New York City from 8 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Freezing rain and sleet is expected at that time, making for dangerous commutes. Rainfall and cold temperatures creating icy conditions could cause problems into Saturday.

While ice conditions are forecast downstate, heavy snow is expected upstate. Gov. Kathy Hochul asked people to limit travel in New York. She warned power outages and tree damage were possible.

“We are expecting a major winter storm system, including heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain, moving across most of the state today and tomorrow,” Hochul said. “State agencies involved in emergency response are prepared and ready to deploy additional assets to assist local governments. Roads could be hazardous, so I encourage New Yorkers to avoid unnecessary travel and pay attention to your local forecasts until the storm passes.”

The New York City Emergency Management Department’s travel advisory was set to last through Saturday. Alternate side parking has also been suspended through Saturday. Emergency Management Acting Commissioner Christina Farrell urged New Yorkers to use mass transit.

“We are still in the midst of the winter season, and this latest weather event will bring freezing rain and a wintry mix to our area this week,” Farrell said. “Freezing rain will impact the morning and evening commute, and we encourage New Yorkers to make adjustments to their travel plans.”