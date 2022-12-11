NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Monday because of rain and snow in the forecast.

Light rain on Sunday could transition to light snow early Monday, according to the department. There could be some accumulation ahead of the Monday morning commute.

“New York City is preparing for the first potential snowfall of the season. Light snowfall accumulation may cause slippery road conditions and a messy commute on Monday,” Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said. “We urge New Yorkers to exercise caution. If you travel, please consider the use of mass transit, and allow for extra travel time.”

Around half an inch of accumulation is expected if precipitation continues after midnight, according to the Emergency Management Department. Up to an inch is possible.

The Department of Sanitation will send salt spreaders out to pretreat areas prone to accumulation, officials said. The department is also prepared to send out plows in “the extremely unlikely event that more than two inches of snow accumulate.”