Commuting in the snow: What to know before heading out in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — Snow could make for a messy and difficult commute on Friday morning.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday urged people to be cautious and avoid unnecessary travel in several parts New York. In New Jersey, the Office of Emergency Management warned of reduced visibility on the road and the Department of Transportation advised people to stay home if they can.

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Friday.

Icy conditions earlier in the week were deadly for the region.

What you should know before you hit the roads as snow falls in the region:

Alternate Side Parking in NYC:

Officials said alternate side parking regulations would be suspended on Friday and Saturday. However, payment at parking meters will remain in effect.

MTA:

The Metropolitan Transit Authority urged customers to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel during the snow.

Metro-North:

Metro-North will operate on a modified schedule as snow falls, President Catherine Rinaldi said.

LIRR:

LIRR customers were advised to plan extra travel time. Long Island Rail Road President Phil Eng also advised checking the LIRR Train Time app, MYmta or new.mta.info before heading out.