NEW YORK — Remnants of Ida created chaos as heavy rains and already saturated ground created flash flood emergencies in New York and New Jersey.

Transit updates

Subways

New York City Transit officials encouraged commuters to avoid using the subway system.

At this time, there is very limited train service. Do not travel on the subways. Will post more info on @NYCTSubway — Sarah Meyer (@SarahMeyerNYC) September 2, 2021

NJ Transit

Nearly all NJ Transit rail service has been suspended.

All NJ TRANSIT rail service, with the exception of the @NJTRANSIT_ACRL, is suspended due to weather issues. All light rail & buses are subject to suspensions, detours, and delays due to widespread weather issues. Please follow your line accounts for all continued service updates. pic.twitter.com/jIzAVuPEMm — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) September 2, 2021

Airports

All flights at Newark Liberty Airport have been grounded.

We're experiencing severe flooding due to tonight’s storm. All flight activity is currently suspended & travelers are strongly advised to contact their airline for the latest flight & service resumption information. Passengers are being diverted from ground-level flooded areas. pic.twitter.com/9clsmDnsuT — Newark Liberty Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@EWRairport) September 2, 2021

#EWR All NJ Transit and Amtrak rail service has been suspended until further notice. — Newark Liberty Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@EWRairport) September 2, 2021

