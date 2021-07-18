Transit crime falls after NYPD officers flood subway system, MTA says

Police officers stand watch near the Union Square subway station during the coronavirus pandemic Saturday, May 2, 2020.

NEW YORK — Transit crime fell in June after more than 1,100 NYPD officers were deployed in the subway system, an MTA official said Sunday.

The addition of officers came after months of MTA requests and amid a surge in subway platform attacks.

“The trend is good news for our riders and is reflective of the MTA’s ‘all of the above’ approach to improving safety and security in the transit system — with additional security personnel, cameras and increased ridership,” MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

In the last week, a robbery suspect pushed a woman down the stairs at a Lower Manhattan subway station and a 72-year-old woman was punched at a station in an unprovoked attack.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday stressed the importance of mass transit for New Yorkers.

“If they can’t depend on the subway the city doesn’t work,” he said. “The subway is the heartbeat of the city, heartbeat of the entire metropolitan area.”