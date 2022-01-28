Transit changes: Everything you need to know for NY, NJ services

A pedestrian walks through Manhattan on a cold weather day on January 11, 2022 in New York. – The National Weather Service said wind chills will plummet to as low as minus 5 degrees Monday night. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With snow and heavy winds on the way, transit providers in the New York and New Jersey regions announced changes to their services.

Amtrak service changes

Amtrak announced several cancellations and service changes through Sunday for “for the safety of our customers and employees.” A full list of changes impacting New York are below:

FRIDAY

Lake Shore Limited trains (operating between Chicago and New York/Boston): Canceled

SATURDAY

All Acela Service (operating between Washington, D.C. and Boston): Canceled

All Northeast Regional & Vermonter Service (between Boston and New York): Canceled

Northeast Regional Service (between New York and D.C.) will be limited

Lake Shore Limited trains (operating between Chicago and New York/Boston): Canceled

Empire Service (operating between New York and Albany) will be limited

Keystone Service trains (between Philadelphia and New York): Canceled

Palmetto train 90 (operating between New York and Savannah, Ga.) will terminate in Washington, D.C.

SUNDAY

Northeast Regional trains (operating between Boston and New York): Canceled

New York transit changes

Both John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports announced flight cancellations on Twitter. The airports also advised riders to make sure MTA subways and buses, as well as the Long Island Rail Road, were still providing service to terminals.

As of Friday evening, JFK had 209 flights canceled, and LaGuardia had 232; the numbers for both airports are expected to increase as the storm rolls in.

Bee-Line buses, which run in Westchester County, will suspend service Saturday. The company said service is expected back Sunday, but encouraged riders to check alerts before heading out. Nassau County’s bus service, NICE, advised delays, changes or cancellations were possible Saturday, but did not say services would be suspended entirely.

New Jersey transit changes

Newark Liberty International Airport has cancelled 167 flights, with more expected to be announced.

On the road, NJ Transit said it will suspend all bus, River LINE, and Access Link services starting Saturday.

This list is being updated with new information. Check back for any additional changes.