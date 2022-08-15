NEW YORK (PIX11) — Danny Pearlstein of the transit advocacy group Riders Alliance joined PIX11 News on Monday to break down proposed congestion pricing plans for New York, and how the idea could lead to less crowded streets, more robust public transportation, and a cleaner city.

“We need to keep down the fares in transit, rebuild ridership, and to deliver for the millions of people on the system every day,” said Pearlstein. “But transit riders have been paying fares now for over a century, and we’re asking drivers to pay their fair share as well.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.