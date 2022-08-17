NEW YORK (PIX11) – TrainTime, a newly revamped app launched by the MTA, offers mobile ticket purchasing, trip planning and real-time train locations for the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad all in the same app.

Rail customers previously had to use two apps to plan their trips – TrainTime to trip plan and MTA eTix to purchase tickets. The new TrainTime app replaces the MTA eTix app and offers all the features of the previously separate TrainTime apps for the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad.

“For years the top request from customers has been to include a mobile ticketing option within TrainTime. We have delivered on that ask, while also providing great features,” Metro-North President and LIRR Interim President Catherine Rinaldi said. “Everything from seat availability tracking, reliable train-tracking and in-app support are all at a riders’ fingertips.”

TrainTime users can log in using their Apple ID, Google account or a text message and purchase tickets using Apple Pay. Rail customers who previously purchased tickets in the MTA eTix app can access the tickets in the new TrainTime app by using their existing account information.

“There are no passwords to remember, no card info to enter, and if a rider needs assistance, they can get help within the app. The consolidation also gives us flexibility for cross-rail trips once Grand Central Madison opens,” MTA Head of Special Projects Will Fisher said.

Nearly 50,000 people already downloaded the app within the first 15 hours after it launched, according to the MTA.