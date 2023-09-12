MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – NJ Transit trains in and out of Penn Station were suspended Tuesday morning due to a minor derailment, according to officials.

Officials said Midtown direct service is being diverted to Hoboken in the meantime.

PATH will honor NJ Transit tickets at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and the 33rd Street stations along with NJ Transit buses.

Amtrak service is also experiencing delays between Penn Station and Newark Penn Station due to the derailment, officials said.

