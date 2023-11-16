NEW YORK (PIX11) – Amtrak’s Empire line to Albany from New York City will be running Thursday after an unstable parking garage above the train tracks caused major disruptions.

The first train to Albany, which is already sold out, will depart New York’s Moynihan Station-Penn Station at 7:15 a.m.

Trains are running at reduced speeds as track repair work continues.

The transit agency put the brakes on service Sunday over safety concerns at the parking garage.

