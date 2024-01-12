NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Train service is suspended on the Northeast Corridor, Raritan Valley Line and North Jersey Coast Line Friday morning, according to NJTRANSIT.

The suspension is due to an Amtrak signal issue, officials said. Midtown Direct service is also being diverted to Hoboken, according to NJTRANSIT.

NJTRANSIT tickets will be cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St.-NY.

Amtrak told PIX11 News in a statement, “Due to a communication issue with signals and switches between Philadelphia and New York, all trains are holding at those stations until further notice; customers should expect delays. Trains between those two stations are moving at reduced speeds.”

To find out more about train delays, you can check NJTRANSIT’s social media.

