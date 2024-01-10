BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A train derailed in Coney Island, Brooklyn on Wednesday, MTA officials said.

At least one train car appeared to be off the tracks, a video posted to the Citizen app shows. The incident happened near the West 8th Street–New York Aquarium station, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. Emergency teams are assisting passengers on the train, MTA officials said.

F train service is severely disrupted, especially in Brooklyn, according to the MTA.

There is no F train service in both directions between Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and Kings Highway, officials said. Service between Kings Highway and Church Avenue is extremely limited, according to officials. Most southbound ‌F‌ trains are ending at ‌Church Avenue to avoid creating congestion, according to the MTA.

For real-time updates from the MTA, click here.

The train derailment comes nearly a week after two northbound No. 1 trains collided and derailed in the subway in Manhattan.

The Jan. 4 incident occurred in a tunnel near West 96th Street and Broadway, according to New York City Transit President Richard Davey. At least 24 people were injured and the collision caused a major disruption to service across several subway lines in New York City.

The MTA shared photos of the scene as crews worked to restore service to the No. 1, 2, and 3 trains. The MTA is still investigating the incident and representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are reviewing events.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

