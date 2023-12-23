BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man was shot dead in the Bronx on Saturday morning after he had his mother in a headlock and held a large carving knife to her neck, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call in the Bronx at approximately 11:15 a.m., where they were met with a frantic situation. A female was seen exiting the apartment building located on Creston Avenue screaming and with a slash wound to her face, police said.

As officers made their way into the apartment, they saw the 30-year-old male suspect holding his mother, 45, in a headlock. The suspect was also seen pressing a large carving knife to the victim’s neck. She was visibly injured, officials stated.

According to police, the two responding NYPD officers gave the suspect numerous commands to drop the knife. The suspect did not listen to the officers’ commands and one of the officers discharged their weapon, striking the assailant in the head.

“Every day cops respond to calls of Emotionally Disturbed Persons (EDPs),” John Chell, Chief of Patrol said. “It is a tough job, and they always look for the best outcome for the family of the EDP. Today was a complete tragedy during this holiday season. Thank God our cops got here quickly and saved this family from further harm.”

Officers immediately offered aid to the mother and called EMS for the suspect shot. The male suspect was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have yet to release the name of the man shot. The address of the 911 call has a history of documented domestic violence, police sources said.

It remains unclear if the suspect was suffering a mental health crisis. An investigation remains ongoing, police said.

