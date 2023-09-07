Police are searching for a man wanted for attacking and threatening an NYPD traffic officer working in Mount Hope on Aug. 30. (Credit: DCPI)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man wanted for attacking and threatening an NYPD traffic officer working in Mount Hope on Aug. 30.

The 26-year-old officer was standing on the corner of East Tremont Avenue and Grand Concourse around 8 a.m. when the suspect, who was riding a scooter, approached and started arguing with him, police said.

The suspect then punched the traffic officer in the face and pulled out a knife, according to authorities. The traffic officer sustained bruising on his face and was taken to BronxCare Health System, police said.

Police said the suspect fled on the scooter traveling northbound on Grand Concourse toward East 177th Street.

The suspect is described by police as around 5’10” with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, black t-shirt, gray pants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

