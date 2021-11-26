Traditional gingerbread houses fill museum space in Garden City

Decorations are appearing inside homes and along city streets. They’re a welcome sight after many cancellations and changes last year.

An entire neighborhood has taken on the holiday spirit this year.

That’s because all the houses are made of gingerbread.

Long Island Children’s Museum is home to the annual display.

GingerBread Lane is the creation of chef and artist Jon Lovitch. He works all year from his home in Forest Hills, Queens.

“I’ll start for next year in 3 weeks, baking and buying candy, especially after Valentine’s and Easter,” he said. Seven hundred gingerbread structures fill an exhibit area at the the location on Museum Row in Garden City.

Maureen Mangan is the communications direction. She says this year the museum was able to offer a return to the sensory, hands-on experiences that make it famous and fun.

“So many families have had their first chance to be together. This museum is intergenerational. This is perfect and a great day,” she said.

Along with the permanent activities and exhibits, GingerBread Lane runs through January 2. The second weekend of January people will be able to take home one of the houses, while supplies last.