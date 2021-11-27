Tradition of Dyker Heights extravagant decorations continues in light this year

Holiday lights and decorations adorn houses in Brooklyn’s Dyker Heights neighborhood, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 in New York. Residents are renowned for their displays of over-the-top Christmas light decorations with life-sized Santas, reindeer, toy soldiers, sleighs and snowmen. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — It’s considered one of the best New York City attractions during the holiday season: the homes lit with over-the-top decorations like life-size Santas, sleighs, reindeer, nutcrackers and snowmen in Dyker Heights.

At the height of the Christmas season, there are tour buses packed with out-of-towners and traffic-clogged streets filled with pedestrians.

A lot of local Brooklynites come here early to catch a glimpse of theses spectacular decorations before the crowds arrive.

“I think they were amazing and I’m ready for the holiday season,” Christina O’Flatharta, with her husband and toddler son, Ronan, told PIX11 News.

More than 100,000 people visit the Dyker Heights Christmas decorations each year and it all started at the house on 84th street, owned by Angelo and Lucy Spata back in 1986.

Angelo passed in 2019 but his widow keeps the tradition going in his memory.

“We were really like Christmas freaks. We just loved Christmas,” Lucy Spata, Angelo’s widow, told PIX11 News. “We’re just gonna keep on going as long as I can.”

“He loved this,” Lucy’s granddaughter, also named Lucy, said, referring to her late grandfather. “It was his pride and joy. If we stopped, grandma said he’d be turning stop in his grave.”

It’s been estimated that some houses spend as much as $10,000 in electricity bills in December — but Lucy Spata says it’s certainly not that much, and it’s definitely worth it.

“It’s nothing. Not that much,” Spata told PIX11 News. “Lights go on at 4 p.m. till midnight on a timer. It’s really not that bad.”

Those enjoying the Christmas lights were so grateful.

“They are amazing and wonderful. They bring a lot of joy to Brooklyn. I’ve been coming here since I was a kid so we’re happy to bring our son now,” Christina O’Flatharta told PIX11 News.