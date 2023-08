NEW YORK (PIX11) – A tractor-trailer crashed into an overpass on I-87 going southbound at exit 10, shutting down three lanes of traffic, officials said.

Officials said they’re inspecting the integrity of the supporting beams of the overpass after the crash.

There is a 10-mile delay going southbound to get to the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Getting to the George Washington Bridge from the area will take at least 40 to 45 minutes.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.