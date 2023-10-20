CONNECTICUT (PIX11) — A bizarre accident backed up traffic in Connecticut on Thursday when a tractor-trailer full of cows rolled over on Interstate 84 in Newtown, officials said.

The tractor-trailer rolled over around 3:30 a.m. on the I-84 West Exit 10 off-ramp, according to officials. The trailer contained 44 cows, and police reported that the driver was driving too fast and realized too late as they were on the exit ramp.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free 30 cows. 13 cows died, seven after the accident, and six were euthanized, according to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.

The hauler was transporting dairy cattle from Maine to Ohio, officials said.

