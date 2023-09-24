NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to drench the New York City area on Sunday.

The storm will bring showers and storms after the tri-state area received more than one inch of rain on Saturday. The rain will be accompanied by wind gusts of up to 35 mph. Sunday’s high will be 66.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the tri-state area, which includes some flash flooding.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center downgraded Tropical Storm Ophelia to a post-tropical low on Saturday night but continues to pose a threat of coastal flooding and flash floods in the mid-Atlantic region.

The wet conditions will continue through Monday before letting up in the evening. The remainder of the week is dry and cool with temperatures in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.