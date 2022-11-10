NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the east coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was nevertheless packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast.

High pressure serving as a buffer for the area on Thursday should move out by Friday, clearing the way for Nicole to move in. Rain should develop in the area as the storm sweeps, with various models projecting its arrival between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday.

That precipitation could persist well into Saturday, with as much as 20 to 24 hours of rain possible, totaling one to three inches. That downpour should be accompanied by sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 45 mph possible.

Locally heavy rainfall paired with updrafts and downdrafts could create the risk of flooding, though the National Weather Service had not issued a formal flood advisory as of Thursday morning.

The rain should subside by late Saturday morning, clearing the way for a day that, while cloudy, should feature a high temperature around 71 degrees.